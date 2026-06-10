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Tampa ranks in top 10 best cities to staycation: WalletHub

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TAMPA, Fla. — WalletHub released a study on the best "staycation" cities in the U.S., and Tampa ranks in the top ten!

According to WalletHub, Tampa ranks at #8 overall for the best places for a staycation. The study examined factors such as recreation, food and entertainment, and rest and relaxation.

The top three cities were Las Vegas, NV, at #3, Cincinnati, OH, at #2, and Orlando, FL, at #1.

The worst three cities for a staycation were Fremont, CA; Yonkers, NY; and Pearl City, HI.

Pasco mother asks county to keep roadside memorial honoring son killed in crash

A Pasco County mother is asking county leaders not to remove a roadside memorial honoring her 4-year-old son, who was killed in a crash.

Pasco mother asks county to keep roadside memorial honoring son killed in crash

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