Tampa ranks in top 10 best cities to staycation: WalletHub

TAMPA, Fla. — WalletHub released a study on the best "staycation" cities in the U.S., and Tampa ranks in the top ten!

According to WalletHub, Tampa ranks at #8 overall for the best places for a staycation. The study examined factors such as recreation, food and entertainment, and rest and relaxation.

The top three cities were Las Vegas, NV, at #3, Cincinnati, OH, at #2, and Orlando, FL, at #1.

The worst three cities for a staycation were Fremont, CA; Yonkers, NY; and Pearl City, HI.