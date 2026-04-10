Threat prompts evacuation of MacDill Inn at MacDill Air Force Base

TAMPA, Fla. — A threat against MacDill Air Force Base prompted the evacuation of the MacDill Inn — the military-operated hotel — as a precaution, MacDill announced Thursday on Facebook.
Base officials say all threats are taken seriously, and appropriate measures are being implemented to prioritize the safety and security of the base.
Specific details on the security measures have not been released, in line with base policy.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams has the latest on how Hillsborough County Public Schools is planning major student reassignments and school closures for the 2027-28 school year.
Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027; parents aren't on board