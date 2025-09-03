- A 5-year-old boy wandered from his home in Jacksonville to get breakfast from a nearby Chick-fil-A by himself.
- Concerned staff at the restaurant called the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO).
WATCH: VIDEO: 5-year-old wanders off to Chick-fil-A by himself for breakfast
- When officers responded, they found the boy, William, who was only able to tell the officers the direction of his house and that it had a white fence.
- The officers were eventually able to locate the house and told his parents about their son's "adventure."
- JSO made it clear that William’s parents were not in any sort of trouble since they had several safety measures in place.
- Officers said this serves as a reminder to teach young kids their last name, parents' names, address, and phone number in case of an emergency.
