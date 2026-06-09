VIDEO: Man wanted in Polk County arrested in Gainesville after attempting to drive away from deputies: ACSO

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A man wanted out of Polk County was arrested in Gainesville on Friday after attempting to drive away from law enforcement, according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

ACSO said on the afternoon of June 5, deputies received intel that 24-year-old Fredrick Perryman was near 3500 Southwest 34th Street in Alachua County.

WATCH: Man wanted in Polk Co. arrested in Gainesville after trying to drive away from deputies

Polk County man arrested in Gainesville: Alachua Co. Deputies

Deputies said Perryman was wanted out of Volusia County on multiple charges, including narcotic violations, tampering with evidence, driving with a suspended or revoked license, fleeing and eluding at a high speed, and reckless disregard for public safety. Perryman was also wanted in Polk County for narcotic violations, per the report.

The report said ACSO responded to the area and saw Perryman driving a black Mercedes SUV and pulling into an apartment complex in the 700 block of Southwest 34th Street.

ACSO said deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Perryman, but he reversed and accelerated through the parking lot.

The report said two deputies positioned their vehicles to block the SUV, and Perryman rammed into both vehicles in an attempt to break free before additional deputies arrived on scene and immobilized the vehicle.

Deputies searched the SUV and found 67 grams of marijuana, a scale, and multiple baggies, per officials.

In addition to Perryman's warrant, ACSO said he was taken into custody and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, fleeing and eluding police, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of drug equipment and driving with a suspended license.