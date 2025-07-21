TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Blaise Ingoglia wasted no time making his presence felt as Florida’s new Chief Financial Officer. Just hours after being sworn in Monday, the former state senator and longtime conservative politician laid out an aggressive vision focused on taxpayer advocacy, government audits, and property tax relief.

“I feel energetic,” Ingoglia told Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders in a sit-down interview. “I just can’t wait to get into this office and start working.”

WATCH: “We're Going to Be Aggressive, Outspoken”: Ingoglia Outlines CFO Agenda

Florida's new CFO Blaise Ingoglia ignites political controversy

Targeting Local Budgets and Property Taxes

One of Ingoglia’s immediate priorities is cutting property taxes — a move he says can be done without slashing essential services. It would need the support of voters on the 2026 ballot, but the CFO believes there is plenty of room to cut.

“Since COVID, local budgets have exploded,” Ingoglia said. “I think there is plenty of room to right-size government. I’m thinking anywhere between 10 to 15% can come right off the top.”

The new CFO plans to utilize his authority to audit local governments and shed light on what he considers wasteful spending. His office has already announced reviews of finances in Gainesville and Broward County.

“This is not about punishment,” Ingoglia insisted. “It’s about accountability. Local governments need to remember — it’s not their money. It’s the taxpayers’ money.”

Insurance Market Still in Crisis

On Florida’s still-fragile property insurance market, Ingoglia praised recent tort reform efforts but said more needs to be done. A homebuilder by trade, the CFO said he wanted to expand home-hardening programs and increase tax incentives to help homeowners better prepare for hurricanes and disasters.

Beyond that, Ingoglia vowed to spotlight bad actors in the property insurance industry and use state powers to hold them accountable.

“We’re going to watch what [insurance companies] are doing,” he said. “If need be, we’re going to fine them for bad behavior.”

Is He Just a DeSantis Loyalist?

Critics, including Florida House Minority Leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa), question whether Ingoglia will serve as an independent financial watchdog or simply as an extension of Governor Ron DeSantis.

“I just question where the new CFO’s loyalties lie,” Driskell said, referencing Ingoglia’s support of the state’s near half-billion dollar Everglades migrant detention facility. “The CFO has said previously that he wants to fight government waste and excessive spending, but was praising the new detention center… saying that, you know, this is the ‘best thing since sliced bread,’ and ‘the beds are more comfortable than my beds.’ It’s a $450 million price tag for tents and fences.”

Ingoglia defended his independence.

“I’ve disagreed with the Governor behind closed doors often,” he said. “We do not agree on everything. But being ideologically aligned with Ron DeSantis — probably the best governor this state has ever had — I’ll take that as a compliment.”

Eyes on 2026

While Ingoglia may have just arrived, the clock is already ticking on his future. He’ll have to win the job outright in the 2026 election — and will likely face a tough GOP primary against State Senator Joe Gruters, who already boasts the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

For now, Ingoglia said his focus is on building trust with Floridians.

“I’m not going to sit back and just let the tide take me,” he said. “I want people to realize that when the CFO opens, opens his mouth, that people are going to listen to what what we have to say.”