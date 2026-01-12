Secret Service finds suspicious object near Palm Beach airport before Air Force One departure; expect delays

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Air Force One's departure from Palm Beach International Airport to Washington, D.C. was disrupted on Sunday after the Secret Service discovered a suspicious object across the street in a tree line during advance security sweeps.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said a further investigation was warranted and the presidential motorcade route was adjusted accordingly before the plane departed for Washington, D.C.

Parts of Southern Boulevard were closed Sunday with the sheriff's mobile command unit at the scene as authorities investigate the suspicious object found at PBI Airport.

No additional details about the nature of the suspicious object have been released.

The security incident required adjustments to planned travel routes as a precautionary measure before Air Force One's departure to the nation's capital.

On Monday morning, PBSO was seen assisting the FBI in searching the treeline off Southern Boulevard near the airport. It's unclear what they are searching for and if this is related to the object found Sunday evening.

