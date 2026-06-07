Americans win big at Red Bull Cliff Diving debut in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — American divers claimed multiple podium finishes as Florida hosted its first Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series event.

Kaylea Arnett and James Lichtenstein took top honors in St. Petersburg, with Lisa Faulkner adding a third-place finish in the women’s competition. The event, the second stop of the 2026 season, drew more than 50,000 spectators to St. Pete Pier.

Divers launched from platforms up to 90 feet for men and 70 feet for women as the city’s North Yacht Basin was transformed into a competition venue. Spectators filled the waterfront, nearby parks, and boats across Tampa Bay.

Arnett edged nine-time champion Rhiannan Iffland by just 0.10 points to secure her win, finishing with 361.45 points. Faulkner, of Delray Beach, thrilled the home crowd with her podium finish.

Lichtenstein earned his third career World Series victory, adding to a third-place finish in Bali. The results marked one of the strongest performances by American athletes in series history, with two wins and three total podium spots.