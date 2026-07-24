Wrexham FC brings rags-to-riches story to Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Wrexham FC, the Welsh soccer club that has become a global phenomenon since actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased it five years ago, brings its US tour to Tampa Bay Saturday night.

The Red Dragons face Leeds United at Raymond James Stadium, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

The third-oldest professional club in the world has risen from obscurity to international stardom in just a few years. The American sports equivalent of their climb would be going from an independent baseball team to the brink of the Major Leagues.

Midfielder Ollie Rathbone said the journey still leaves him speechless.

"It's beyond belief, really," he said before Friday's training session. "It's an incredible opportunity that this club provides to its players. It's something no one takes for granted. Everyone's really excited about it. It's quite a humbling experience, but it's something that you've gotta just embrace and just enjoy it."

Rathbone said every positive result for the team has been earned every step of the way.

"No one's given anybody that success. It's all been built on hard work and talent. But it's been a proud thing to be a part of," he added.

Manager Phil Parkinson said the rise has been nothing short of remarkable.

"As much as management is all-encompassing at times, it's good to take a step back sometimes in the summer, go on holiday with your family and say 'We've come a long way.' And we've still got a lot of work to do."

The celebrity ownership has also become a constant topic wherever the club travels.

"Birthday parties, weddings. All the stuff like that. You kinda small talk, then the question eventually comes. 'Do you know Ryan Reynolds?'" Rathbone laughed.

"Nearly everywhere we go it's 'Is Ryan Reynolds on the trip?'" Parkinson added.

Parkinson credits the ownership group's philosophy for the club's sustained success.

"They've brought people in. They trust them to do their job. They've offered great support," he explained. "They're completely engaged with everything that's gone on in the club. Every game, every signing. But equally, they've trusted people to do the job, and that's a great skill."

Rathbone described the atmosphere surrounding the club in three words.

"It's crazy. It's chaotic. But it's incredible," Rathbone said.



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.