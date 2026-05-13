Baker Mayfield to be featured in Netflix’s 3rd season of ‘Quarterback’

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will be one of four NFL players featured in the upcoming third season of Netflix’s hit documentary series “Quarterback.”

Netflix announced Wednesday that crews followed Mayfield throughout the Buccaneers’ 2025 season, capturing behind-the-scenes moments both on and off the field.

Mayfield, in his third year as Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback, threw for 3,693 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. Over his three seasons with the team, he has totaled 12,237 passing yards and 95 touchdowns.

The Buccaneers tied for the NFC South lead in 2025 but lost a division tiebreaker to the Carolina Panthers, ending the team’s four-year streak of division championships.

Mayfield will be featured alongside Tennessee Titans rookie Cam Ward, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, and veteran Joe Flacco.

The third season of “Quarterback” is set to premiere July 14 on Netflix.