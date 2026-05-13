Longtime coach Baisley leads Land O' Lakes to States for first time

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Calvin Baisley has led the Land O’ Lakes High School varsity baseball team for 42 years.

He’s accumulated over 700 wins. His name is even on the field.

You’d think Baisley has seen it all.

“I did not see this coming at all,” Baisley said.

42 years in the making — Baisley is finally taking Land O’ Lakes to its first Class 6A State Semifinals.

“It’s pretty crazy,” catcher Brody Marks said. “It feels great to be part of the team to do it. 42 years, yeah, you’d think he’d have everything.”

“It feels amazing. Coach has never felt anything like this,” shortstop Jose Leger added. “I don’t think anybody here has felt anything like this. It's a different feeling. It’s special. We’re going to go for it. We’re going to go for the win.”

A pivotal moment for the Gators happened early in the season. The team was underperforming, and a loss to River Ridge dropped their record to 4-3, sending Baisley over the edge with a postgame “talk” that led Land O’ Lakes to a 10-game winning streak.

“We were down bad. Everyone was down bad,” Leger said. “There was just something that clicked for us.”

“Well, honestly, it was the talk,” Marks said.

“Some things that Baisley told us, ‘We were the worst team he’s ever coached,’” pitcher Nicholas Schwartz said. “We used it as fuel to get us here.”

The Gators won 17 of their last 19 games before the playoffs.

“That is a credit to them. We got a big squad, we got 30 guys,” Baisley said. “They like being out here, they like being around each other. They like to work at it.”

And together, they’ll try to bring home a state title.

“Are they the best team we’ve had? No. Most successful team? Absolutely,” Baisley said.

Land O’ Lakes will play St. Thomas Aquinas in Ft Myers on Friday.



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.