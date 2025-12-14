Barzal, Heineman lift Islanders past Lightning 3-2 in shootout

NEW YORK (AP) — Emil Heineman and Mathew Barzal scored in the shootout, and the New York Islanders defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Saturday night.

Matthew Schaefer and Cal Ritchie scored in the first period for New York, with Anthony Duclair assisting on both, and the Islanders extended their winning streak to three games. Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves and stopped two of three Tampa Bay attempts in the shootout.

Darren Raddysh and J.J. Moser scored for Tampa Bay. Jonas Johansson finished with 15 saves, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists as the Lightning closed a four-game road trip.

Moser tied the game at 3:20 of the third period off an offensive-zone faceoff. Tampa Bay won the draw cleanly, and Kucherov slid the puck to Moser, who beat Sorokin over the glove.

The Islanders took a 2-0 lead in the opening period.

Schaefer scored a power-play goal through the legs of Johansson at 3:05, and Ritchie made it 2-0 with a wrist shot over the blocker midway through the first.

Raddysh scored on a five-on-three power play midway through the second period to pull the Lightning within one.

Tampa Bay outshot New York 17-1 in the second period.

Pat LaFontaine was honored before the game as the Islanders inducted him into the franchise Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor at UBS Arena. LaFontaine finished his 15-year NHL career with 1,013 points (468 goals, 545 assists), including 566 points (287 goals, 279 assists) in 530 games with the Islanders.

Up next

Lightning: Host Florida Panthers on Monday.

Islanders: Visit Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.