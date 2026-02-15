Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Recharge: Momentous Occasions brings Lightning fans behind the scenes

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning fans can experience an unforgettable behind-the-scenes special when “Recharge: Momentous Occasions” premieres in primetime this Sunday.

The one-hour special airs from 8 to 9 p.m. on WFTS and from 10 to 11 p.m. on WXPX, showcasing exclusive access as the Bolts celebrate Jon Cooper’s 1,000th NHL game as head coach, ride an impressive 11-game win streak, and take the ice in the legendary 2026 Stadium Series game.

As a programming note, America’s Funniest Home Videos will air from 2 to 3 a.m. overnight in place of its regular slot.

