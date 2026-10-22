Tropicana Field to welcome fans for World Series watch parties

The Rays may be kicking off the World Series on the road at Milwaukee's American Family Field, but The Trop will still be welcoming fans for every game.

The Rays will host watch parties for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series ahead of Games 3, 4 and 5 being played in St. Pete. If the series heads to Games 6 and 7, the watch parties will continue.

Tickets run $10, and parking is $5.

For an upgraded experience, fans can buy a $35 ticket that includes access to the Rays Hall of Fame Bar & Grill with all-you-can-eat food, or a $60 option for access to 162 Landing with a buffet of ballpark fare, soda, seltzers, beer and wine, all included in the price.

Fans can purchase tickets and prepay parking online here.

Here's the watch party schedule:

Friday, Oct. 23 vs. Milwaukee Brewers

First Pitch: 8 p.m.

Gates Open: 7 p.m.

Parking and Entry: Fans can park in Lot 6 or Lot 7 and enter Gate 1. Parking is $5.

Saturday, Oct. 24 vs. Milwaukee Brewers

First Pitch: 8 p.m.

Gates Open: 7 p.m.

Parking and Entry: Fans can park in Lot 6 or Lot 7 and enter Gate 1. Parking is $5.

Saturday, Oct. 30 vs. Milwaukee Brewers (If necessary)

First Pitch: 8 p.m.

Gates Open: 7 p.m.

Parking and Entry: Fans can park in Lot 6 or Lot 7 and enter Gate 1. Parking is $5.

Sunday, Oct. 31 vs. Milwaukee Brewers (If necessary)



First Pitch: 8 p.m.

Gates Open: 7 p.m.

Parking and Entry: Fans can park in Lot 6 or Lot 7 and enter Gate 1. Parking is $5.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers World Series 2026 GAME 1 | Oct. 23 8 p.m. GAME 2 | Oct. 24 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Tampa Bay at Milwaukee Milwaukee GAME 3 | Oct. 26 8 p.m. GAME 4 | Oct. 27 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Milwaukee at Tampa Bay Tampa Bay GAME 5 | Oct. 28 8 p.m. GAME 6 | Oct. 30 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Tampa Bay at Tampa Bay Milwaukee Game 7 | Oct. 31 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Milwaukee