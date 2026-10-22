St. Pete leaders urge people to plan parking ahead of time for World Series

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With the World Series coming to Tropicana Field, parking is top of mind for many people who both residents and visitors.

St. Pete resident Scarlett Davis said parking downtown is already a hassle, and when there are big events, it's even more difficult.

"I kind of opt to not use my car and walk and use other methods of transportation, like a bike. It's just becoming impossible to park in most places," said Davis.

When it comes to the World Series games, she says people need to plan ahead, and that’s the message echoed by St. Pete Police.

"Just always have a plan when you come down because you're not going to be able to park on a side street like you're used to," said Yolanda Fernandez with St. Pete Police.

WFTS

St. Pete Police said more than 40,000 people are expected to be in the area during the World Series games at Tropicana Field.

People can park further away from the stadium and use buses or trams to get around, or avoid bringing a car completely.

"Anyone to drop you off and pick you up, that's going to be the best way to handle this," said Fernandez.

One transportation company is already seeing an increase in demand.

"We've definitely seen an uptick in phone calls and phone volume," said Jeremy Jenkins, who owns His and Hers Limousines.

Jenkins said if you don't plan ahead, your night could be impacted.

"The playoff games, you will be blocks from the stadium if you can get a parking spot…in which you'll be late for the first pitch if you don't realize you're 15 blocks from the stadium and have to walk that far," said Jenkins.

But Jenkins said transportation companies are ready for the World Series.

"Our chauffeurs are doing homework the night before to know the ins and outs of where you're going and where to be dropped off at," said Jenkins.

With such a big event in the area, St. Pete Police will have officers directing traffic and are asking drivers to have patience.

"You kind of know that parking is going to be maximized, so it is a little bit of a game to try and…you kind of have to anticipate that parking is something you're going to have to plan for," said Davis.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.