Bolts' Anthony Cirelli nominated as finalist for NHL award

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced forward Anthony Cirelli is one of three finalists for the 2025-26 Frank J. Selke Trophy.

The trophy is given to "the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game," according to the National Hockey League.

Colorado Avalanche's Brock Nelson and Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki are the other two finalists.

This is Cirelli's second consecutive season as a Selke finalist after he became the first Lightning player in franchise history to be honored last season.

Cirelli finished third last year in votes behind Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart.

The Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Selke Trophy at the end of the regular season.