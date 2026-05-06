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Bolts' Anthony Cirelli nominated as finalist for NHL award

PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Lightning beat New Jersey Devils in Game 1 of playoffs
Mike Ehrmann
TAMPA, FL - APRIL 12: Anthony Cirelli #71 of the Tampa Bay Lightning faces off during Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round against the New Jersey Devils during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on April 12, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Lightning beat New Jersey Devils in Game 1 of playoffs
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TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced forward Anthony Cirelli is one of three finalists for the 2025-26 Frank J. Selke Trophy.

The trophy is given to "the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game," according to the National Hockey League.

Colorado Avalanche's Brock Nelson and Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki are the other two finalists.

This is Cirelli's second consecutive season as a Selke finalist after he became the first Lightning player in franchise history to be honored last season.

Cirelli finished third last year in votes behind Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart.

The Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Selke Trophy at the end of the regular season.

2 children, mother and grandmother killed; shooting investigation underway: Plant City police

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Julie Salomone spoke to neighbors after Plant City police found two children, their mother and grandmother dead.

2 kids, mother and grandmother killed; investigation underway: Plant City police

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