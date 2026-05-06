Rays stadium debate heats up as Tampa councilman questions city's baseball demand

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay Rays continue trying to sell city leaders on a proposed move across the bay, one Tampa councilman is questioning whether the market is strong enough to justify a major public investment.

During a Tampa City Council workshop on the proposed stadium and surrounding development, Councilman Charlie Miranda cast doubt on baseball’s popularity in Florida.

“Baseball does not sell in the South,” Miranda said. “Don’t believe me? Look at the attendance in St. Pete. Look at the attendance in Miami. And yes, look at the attendance in Tampa.”

The Tuesday night workshop marked another step in ongoing negotiations between the Rays, the City of Tampa, and Hillsborough County over a proposed stadium deal that could eventually move the team from St. Petersburg to Tampa.

The broader proposal is expected to require roughly $1 billion in public funding, including about $251 million from the City of Tampa alone. However, despite weeks of discussions, Rays CEO Ken Babby said a memorandum of understanding is still being negotiated.

“We are still actively negotiating a Memorandum of Understanding with the city and the county,” Babby said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Miranda and several community members also questioned whether public money should be spent on a stadium project while Tampa continues to face transportation and infrastructure challenges.

“Our roads today? Nowhere near anything but poor. And you’re asking me for money?” Miranda said to the team’s ownership. “When you buy a team for $1.7 billion, you should have the assets to do other things with it.”

Others warned city leaders against moving too quickly before key financial details are finalized.

“It just seems like there’s a lot of stuff being rushed through this,” said Joe Greco, a member of the citizen-led Tampa Citizens Budget Advisory Board.

Still, supporters argued that the project could help transform Tampa economically while keeping Major League Baseball in the region. Many of them showed up to the meeting in Rays attire.

“People know the cost of everything but the value of nothing," supporter Christopher Palermo said during public comment, primarily directing his remarks at Miranda. “If we lose this team, let’s not forget one thing: this is a competition to be the preeminent city in Central Florida. Orlando wants what we’ve got.”

Tampa City Council Chair Alan Clendenin struck a more cautious tone. In an interview, he said he believes a deal can still come together if taxpayers are protected.

“There’s gotta be protections,” Clendenin said. “We have to protect the taxpayers.”

“But, I like the concept,” he continued. “Baseball should be in Tampa. This will be a transformational project.”

The Rays say they hope to finalize a memorandum of understanding with the city and county sometime this month, though that timeline has been called into question. Clendenin, however, believes a decision could still be made this month.

“I think it can get done,” he said. “Based on my understanding of what’s happening right now, I think we can reach a good deal.”



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.