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Bolts hit the road to face off against the Buffalo Sabres

Tampa Bay Lightning
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning
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The Lightning resume divisional play on Wednesday when they get their first crack at the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. This marks the first of four games between the teams this season.

Tampa Bay went 1-3-0 against the Sabres in 2025-26. Bolts goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 14-4-3 record against Buffalo in his NHL career while posting a .905 save percentage, and goalie partner Dennis Hildeby is 1-0-0 with a .889 save percentage against the team.

Wednesday marks the NHL debut of top Tampa Bay prospect Sam O'Reilly. He was recalled from Syracuse after 12 games with the Crunch. The 20-year-old forward tallied two goals and two assists so far this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

vs.

Buffalo Sabres

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET

Where: KeyBank Center

HOA said yes, but the CDD says no: Sun City Center homeowners ordered to remove backyard fences

For years, homeowners in one Hillsborough County neighborhood had fences around their backyards — fences that were approved by their homeowners' association. But now, another organization with government powers says some of those fences are blocking drainage easements and have to go, at the owners' expense.

Sun City Fences

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