How long have I been at the station? I joined the Tampa Bay 28 sports team in February of 2020. Shortly thereafter, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski, the Lombardi Trophy, and the Stanley Cup (twice) followed. Coincidence? Absolutely. I'm excited to be in a market that embraces everything from water sports, to sports on ice, to sports on grass, and everything in between.

What does my road map look like? A proud (and often times noisy) graduate of Marquette University, my job took me through my hometown of Columbia, MO, Tucson AZ, and Madison, WI before I found my way to the Tampa Bay Area. This was the center of the sports world for the better part of two years, and I was beyond fortunate to be along for the ride.

Who do I root for? I'm a lifelong Cubs fan. I adopted the Milwaukee Bucks as my hoops squad when they were just happy to make the playoffs. The Bucks didn't make me wait as long for a championship, but who's counting? I learned the rules of hockey by watching St. Louis Blues games on TV when I was a kid, but I never became a die hard fan. My NFL allegiance lies with the Chicago Bears, but lately that's been an extremely sensitive subject.

What do I do when I'm not getting ready to cover another boat parade? Running, pretending that I'm going to work on my golf game, playing tennis, watching random TV, looking for somewhere local to sit and watch the world go by, and looking for a piece of sports-related, non-fiction to read.

Questions, story ideas, book and/or movie recommendations? I'd love to see them!

Email: Kevin.Lewis@TampaBay28.com

Recent Articles by Kevin Lewis: