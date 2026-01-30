Bolts' Jeff Vinik unable to attend Stadium Series game after snowmobiling accident

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Jeff Vinik, the team's chairman and governor, is unable to attend the Stadium Series game on Sunday due to an injury.

The team said Vinik was involved in a snowmobiling accident resulting in a major leg fracture while he was on a recent trip with his children.

The team announced his absence on Friday morning, days before the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoor game between the Bolts and the Boston Bruins.

The Lightning released the following post:

"As an organization, we are deeply thankful for his resilience and dedication, and although we are heartbroken he will miss this historic moment for the Tampa Bay Lightning, a milestone he tirelessly worked to bring to our community, we know he will be watching and taking immense pride in what Team Tampa Bay has accomplished."

Vinik purchased the Lightning in 2010 and sold a portion of the team to a new investment group in 2024.

The team said Vinik has full control of operations until 2027 and acts as the team’s governor.