USF head coach Bryan Hodgson returns home for NCAA tournament play

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University of South Florida (USF) men's basketball is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012, and for Head Coach Bryan Hodgson, the trip to Buffalo, New York is about far more than basketball.

The Bulls will face Louisville Thursday in Buffalo — a city just down the road from Hodgson's hometown of Olean, New York, where his journey from a broken home to a Division I head coach began.

"I was set on a burning wood stove in Olean, New York at two years old as a punishment for wetting my diaper, and left with burns down my entire leg," Hodgson described Wednesday when talking about his journey back to western New York. "It serves as a reminder of where I come from and the people in my life that have provided me this opportunity. Because that's what life's about. Our support system and the people that believe in us. I often joke with my parents. People talk about my recruiting. I say my mom and dad are the best recruiters in the country because they signed me."

WKBW AAC Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and Defensive player of the Year Izaiyah Nelson gets shots up during Wednesday's practice session.

Hodgson's father, Larry, who lives with dementia, will see his son lead as a head coach in-person for the first time at the tournament.

"Just to see it come full-circle. I give all the thanks in the world to my lord and savior Jesus Christ and my parents. Because without what they did for me I wouldn't be here talking to you," Hodgson added.

Hodgson's players say he teaches them to use adversity as a ladder rather than a crutch — a philosophy that convinced several of his stars to follow him from Arkansas State to USF.

"He's a really energetic guy. He's a guy that coaches you really hard. Sometimes he'll bring you down, but he'll bring you right back up, after," USF guard Joseph Pinion said. "He's been really excited to get back home. We're gonna have a lot of support out here. It's gonna be almost like a home game for us. He's really excited, and we're really excited to be in Buffalo to play in the tournament."

As Hodgson's profile has grown at USF, his name has surfaced in connection with job openings across the country. He reportedly turned down an offer from Syracuse University on Tuesday night. And while he says it is good to be wanted, Hodgson quickly added that his focus remains squarely on the Bulls.

"This university, this athletic department, and those young men are going to get every ounce of energy and attention that I have," Hodgson explained. "I understand that you have to ask that question, and I get it. But, I can promise you one thing. There is no distraction. There's no noise. This is the most focused and locked in group I've ever been around."

USF, the 6th seed in the East Region, will face the 11th-seed Louisville Cardinals. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. March 19 on TNT. Louisville will be without standout freshman Mikel Brown Jr. He's sidelined with a back injury. The Bulls enter the tournament on an 11-game win streak.



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.