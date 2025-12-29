Bolts' Nikita Kucherov named NHL’s 1st Star of the Week

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced right wing Nikita Kucherov was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday.

Kucherov, Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen and Montreal Canadiens left wing Juraj Slafkovský have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending on Dec. 28.

"Three Stars of the Week presented by GEICO" is a weekly recognition program in the NHL where GEICO sponsors the announcement of the top three performing players that week.

Kucherov recorded a league-leading four goals and two assists in three games last week, helping the Bolts secure a perfect week and landing them second place in the Atlantic Division.

The 32-year-old is currently seventh in the NHL with 17 goals and 32 assists during 34 appearances in 2025-26.

