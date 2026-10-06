Bucs' Jalon Daniels makes second straight start Thursday night against Cowboys on national stage

TAMPA, FL (WFTS) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 0-4 and facing an uphill climb in the NFC South.

With starting quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined for a few more weeks with a thumb injury, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will make his second consecutive start Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Daniels will do so on a national stage, and he credits Mayfield with helping him prepare on a short week.

“I don’t know what else I can ask of Baker,” Daniels said. “I think he’s been heavily in-tuned with everything, trying to help me prepare for every single situation. Being able to have Baker in my corner, being able to talk to him about anything, any question. It’s been great for me knowing I have the confidence from the veteran quarterback that’s been playing in the NFL for quite some time.”

Daniels made his NFL debut in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, showing flashes of potential despite some rookie mistakes. He threw two interceptions but also tossed a touchdown pass and rushed for 55 yards.

“There were some great things on film. Wish we were able to get a win,” Daniels said. “There are some things I’m able to clean up on. Those things you hear all the time, but until you’re actually live getting those reps, it doesn’t hit your brain the same.”

After reviewing the film and discussing the game with coaches, Daniels believes the experience will help him improve. “Now that I was able to get those reps, be able to see it in front of my face, and go through film, talk to Coach ZRob, Coach Chandler about the calls. I can grow from that,” Daniels said.

Growth is needed for a Buccaneers offense that continues to struggle. Led by offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, Tampa Bay ranks in the bottom five in the NFL in yards per game. The team's scoring output has also declined each week, dropping from 20 points in the opener to 19, 16 and 14.

Robinson says the offense has not met expectations and takes responsibility for its struggles. “It has not been good enough. It starts with me 100%,” Robinson said. “The players have their responsibility, and they know the plays they want back as well.”

Robinson pointed to turnovers and penalties as key factors that have kept the Buccaneers from finishing games.

“The turnovers the first week. The Cleveland week was the missed opportunities with some penalties. Minnesota was similar with the penalties setting us back,” he said. “It’s been tough for us, as an offense, to have a chance at the end of these games to close it out.”

The challenge gets even tougher Thursday night. The Buccaneers will face a Dallas Cowboys offense averaging nearly 31 points per game. With Daniels making his second career start, Tampa Bay will need a more productive offensive performance to keep pace.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.