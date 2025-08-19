Kyle Burger is a sports anchor at Tampa Bay 28.

Since joining the team in March 2020, he's covered Tom Brady leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title, three straight Stanley Cup Finals appearances for the Lightning, the Rays' run to a World Series, and much more. Along the way, Kyle was named the Sportscaster of the Year (2020 and 2021) by the Florida Association of Broadcasts Journalists.

Before arriving in Tampa Bay, Kyle spent several years in Alabama working at WVTM-TV in Birmingham and WAAY-TV in Huntsville. He was fortunate to cover so many of big-time college football games while traveling with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. He was on the field for iconic college football moments including Auburn’s “Kick Six” against Alabama, and Tua Tagovailoa’s “2nd & 26” pass that won the Crimson Tide another national championship.

While in Birmingham, Kyle was nominated for several Emmy awards, and collected a few Alabama Broadcasters Association awards for his sports reporting.

Kyle also had the opportunity to cover the Florida Gators national championship run in 2006 while he worked at WMBB-TV in Panama City, Fla.

His first on-air job was at WDNN-TV in Dalton, Ga.

Kyle is a native of Conyers, Ga. He attended Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville, Ga., and earned a degree in Mass Communication. While in college he interned at WSB-TV in Atlanta, and at WMAZ-TV in Macon, Ga.

If you have a story idea, contact him: kyle.burger@TampaBay28.com.

