Bucs open rookie minicamp

TAMPA, Fla. — Seven draft picks and 62 free agents kicked off rookie minicamp at the Buccaneers facility on Friday morning.

"I've been on cloud nine ever since I walked in," Rueben Bain, Jr. said.

"This whole thing has been super crazy," Keionte Scott said with a smile.

"It feels amazing to be able to play football again," DeMonte Capehart added.

The rookies got their uniforms and went through their first NFL walk-through, but the meet-and-greet only lasted so long. Friday was a workday.

Bucs first-round pick Bain knows this team has sky-high expectations for him, and he says he's ready to meet them.

"Trusting my coaches. Establishing trust with my teammates. Showing them why they picked me," Bain said after the walk-through. "Being the player they [expect me to be]. Really holding up to that. I'm happy, man. I'm where I'm supposed to be. I'm with my friends, my team. I'm home. So I can't complain about anything."

Bain's college teammate, Scott, is limited with a minor wrist injury, but he can't wait to go full speed as a pro alongside one of his best friends.

"Just getting to go through this with him is super exciting," Scott said before practice. "Talking about the plans we have for ourselves. Just being able to hold him accountable and have him hold me accountable is something that we're going to take pride in. Ultimately, getting to see each other reach our goals."

It's a homecoming of sorts for second round pick Josiah Trotter, whose dad, Jeremiah, spent part of his 11 year career in a Bucs uniform.

"It's definitely crazy. I remember looking at pictures before I came. Living down here for a little bit, me and my brother. It's just crazy looking back," Trotter recalled. "A full-circle moment. Play for a team that my dad played for. It's a great place to be and a great organization to play for."

Minicamp wraps up with another on-field workout Saturday afternoon.



Share Your Story with Kevin



Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

Contact Kevin Lewis First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

Pasco schools tell parents kindergartners must be potty-trained before class starts District leaders were receiving reports at the start of the school year that nearly every elementary school had about 10 students who could not independently use the restroom. Pasco schools tell parents kindergartners must be potty-trained before class starts