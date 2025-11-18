Bucs players lend a hand to build new affordable homes

BRANDON, Fla. — Raul Johnson and his wife Dionne are excited to be first-time homeowners.

“We’ve been waiting to be homeowners for a very long time,” Dionne said. “We’ve been married for over 35 years and we’ve been waiting for this to happen for a very long time.”

It’s one thing to have a hand in building your home, as the couple was putting a fresh coat of white paint on the porch.

It’s another thing to have the help of players on your favorite football team.

Raul has been a Bucs’ fan since the team’s inception in 1976.

“Just to work side-by-side with them, watching them on TV, cheering them on, building something that’s going to be with us for the rest of our life,” he said.

“It’s everything,” Bucs’ cornerback Benjamin Morrison said. “We want to do so well to give back to the fans who have been cheering us on all season.”

As part of the Buccaneers’ Holiday Home Build, members of the team and season ticket holders are working on a pair of homes through Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough.

“I love the Bucs, huge Bucs fan, just them coming out here and taking care of our community, just 100 times more a Bucs fan,” season ticket holder Erin McGonagle said.

For the Bucs players, swapping the helmet for a hard hat isn’t just about building a new home; it’s another opportunity to work together and build team chemistry.

“Very close. I feel we grow as a team, and as a community,” Bucs’ cornerback Jacob Parrish said. “It’s bigger than football, all of us here, just bonding.”

Players donated funds to build these two Habitat homes, and some of the guys are getting their hands dirty, too.

“That was my first time using a nail gun, so a new experience for me,” Bucs’ linebacker John Bullock said.

“No, I don’t (have a lot of experience painting), but it’s kind of therapeutic,” Morrison added. “Day off. Painting. Country music in the background. I can’t complain.



