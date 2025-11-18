Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Bucs players lend a hand to build new affordable homes

Players donated funds to build two Habitat homes, and some of the guys are getting their hands dirty, too.
japhn.jpg
Kyle Burger / WFTS
Elijah Roberts and John Bullock
japhn.jpg
Posted

BRANDON, Fla. — Raul Johnson and his wife Dionne are excited to be first-time homeowners.

“We’ve been waiting to be homeowners for a very long time,” Dionne said. “We’ve been married for over 35 years and we’ve been waiting for this to happen for a very long time.”

It’s one thing to have a hand in building your home, as the couple was putting a fresh coat of white paint on the porch.

It’s another thing to have the help of players on your favorite football team.

Raul has been a Bucs’ fan since the team’s inception in 1976.

“Just to work side-by-side with them, watching them on TV, cheering them on, building something that’s going to be with us for the rest of our life,” he said.

“It’s everything,” Bucs’ cornerback Benjamin Morrison said. “We want to do so well to give back to the fans who have been cheering us on all season.”

Parrsih.jpg
Jacob Parrish operating a saw

As part of the Buccaneers’ Holiday Home Build, members of the team and season ticket holders are working on a pair of homes through Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough.

“I love the Bucs, huge Bucs fan, just them coming out here and taking care of our community, just 100 times more a Bucs fan,” season ticket holder Erin McGonagle said.

For the Bucs players, swapping the helmet for a hard hat isn’t just about building a new home; it’s another opportunity to work together and build team chemistry.

“Very close. I feel we grow as a team, and as a community,” Bucs’ cornerback Jacob Parrish said. “It’s bigger than football, all of us here, just bonding.”

6P Kyle PKG Bucs Habitat.jpg
The Johnsons with the Buccaneers rookies

Players donated funds to build these two Habitat homes, and some of the guys are getting their hands dirty, too.

“That was my first time using a nail gun, so a new experience for me,” Bucs’ linebacker John Bullock said.

“No, I don’t (have a lot of experience painting), but it’s kind of therapeutic,” Morrison added. “Day off. Painting. Country music in the background. I can’t complain.


Share Your Story with Kyle Burger

For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.
Contact Kyle Burger

.

'They failed my son': Florida mother continues legal push for accountability after son died in prison cell

A Florida mother is demanding answers, claiming in a lawsuit that her son was killed in a state prison, but no one is being held accountable for his death.

Mother continues legal push for accountability after son died in prison cell

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.