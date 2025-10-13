Bucs QB Baker Mayfield generating MVP buzz

TAMPA, Fla. — Quarterback Baker Mayfield is carrying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1).

He’s down his four starting wide receivers, two offensive linemen and a starting running back, but he still has the ability to elevate the play of everybody around him.

When the Bucs went into their victory formation during Sunday’s 30-19 win against the San Francisco 49ers, the chants of “MVP” were growing louder.

“I truly, genuinely trust the guys that are in there,” Mayfield said. They’re ready. We talk throughout the week. I trust these guys even though some may not have played a lot of ball.”

The Bucs were already without receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan. Midway through the game, rookie phenom Emeka Egbuka went out with a hamstring injury.

The players on the receiving end keep changing, but the guy throwing the ball has not.

“The thing I enjoy about this team is the confidence and the trust they have in the next guy,” receiver Tez Johnson, who caught his first touchdown pass, said. “I’ve never been a part of a team like that. Any other team I've played for, when one guy goes down, it's like, 'Oh, the season's over,' because they always depend on that one guy. But here, it's just next man up. We believe in each other.”

“Baker is playing at an MVP-level right now,” receiver Kam Johnson added. “For him to see me out of the gate, it’s amazing. Can’t draw it up no better than that.”

Speaking of amazing, in the third quarter, facing a third and 14, Mayfield eludes a sack, scrambles, and reaches for a first down.

“We love Baker. He’s a dawg,” offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs said. “We say it week in and week out. Him putting us on his back every week, it’s incredible.”

On the season, Mayfield has passed for 1,539 yards (4th in the NFL) and thrown 12 touchdown passes and only one interception. What does he think of the MVP chants?

“It’s Week 6. Got a big one next week,” Mayfield said. “It’s awesome to have the support, don’t get me wrong. We’re just getting started.”

The Bucs will travel to Detroit to face the Lions on Monday night.

Head coach Todd Bowles does not believe Godwin or running back Bucky Irving will be in play for Monday's game. Egbuka will have an MRI on Tuesday to find out more on his injury.



