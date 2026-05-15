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Bucs release 2026 regular season schedule

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Kyle Burger
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Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off their 2026 NFL season with back-to-back games against Ohio teams, starting on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 13 and then hosting the Cleveland Browns for their home opener on Sept. 20.

The Browns matchup begins a key three-game homestand for Tampa Bay, which will also host NFC North rivals Minnesota and Green Bay in the early weeks of the season.

The Buccaneers’ schedule features three prime-time games: at Dallas on Oct. 8, at Chicago on Nov. 8, and at home against Carolina on Nov. 30.

Tampa Bay’s first divisional game won’t come until Week 7, when the team travels to face defending NFC South champion Carolina on Oct. 25.

The rematch will be in Week 12 under the Monday Night Football spotlight.

The Bucs, who won four straight NFC South titles before last season, close the year with multiple division matchups, including two games against New Orleans and a trip to Atlanta.

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