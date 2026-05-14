Rays' officials, city and county leaders agree to move forward on stadium deal: Official

TAMPA, Fla. — The Rays, along with city and county leaders, said they have a deal to move the Rays stadium deal forward.

A nonbinding memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been negotiated between Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa and the Rays chair of the Tampa City Council Alan Clendenin (District 1) confirmed to Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills.

The new MOU between the group still has to be approved by the county commission, city council and CRA board for approval, Clendenin said.

Clendenin said the Tampa City Council should get a copy of the newly negotiated MOU later today.

In early April, the Rays released an initial MOU in collaboration with Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa, and the Tampa Sports Authority. The formal but non-binding agreement had information on the project's costs and had a project budget of $2.3 billion with a maximum public contribution of $1.065 billion. The Rays said they will pay $1.235 billion plus project overruns.

City and County officials in late April pushed back against the first MOU and wanted stricter protections for the proposed $1 billion in public funds.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills will have an update on this report later today.