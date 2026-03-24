Bucs to hold press conference with veteran linebacker Lavonte David

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to host a press conference with linebacker Lavonte David on Tuesday afternoon. And Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kevin Lewis will be in attendance.

David, the veteran linebacker, was drafted by Tampa Bay in 2012 out of the University of Nebraska. David has spent his entire career with the team as one of the longest-tenured players in franchise history.

Over more than a decade, David has started in all 215 games he's played, recording over 1,700 tackles, along with 42.5 sacks and 14 interceptions.

David started all 17 games for the Bucs in the 2025 season, racking up 114 tackles, including 61 solo, plus 3.5 sacks and one interception.

The now 36-year-old linebacker finished fifth in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Voting in 2012 and later earned three AP All-Pro Honors, including a first-team selection in 2013 and second-team nods in 2016 and 2020. The stalwart defensive player was also honored with a 2015 Pro Bowl selection.

The press conference is set to start at 2 p.m. on March 24 at the AdventHealth Training Center.

Tampa Bay 28 will be at the event, streaming it live on the website, Facebook and YouTube.