1 to go: UT Lacrosse eyes national title

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Tampa men's lacrosse team travels to Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend to play for a national championship against Adelphi — the same team that beat them in the title game last year.

A win Sunday would give the Spartans their second national championship and cap the season with a 15 game winning streak. It would also mean revenge.

Adelphi ended UT's perfect season in last year's national championship game, and the Spartans have had that loss in mind ever since.

"It's definitely one that we wanted to see. We wouldn't want to see anyone else besides Adelphi," UT attackman Aaron Cho said.

"Wouldn't want it any other way. We've been looking forward to it all year," added fellow attack Rex Kesselring.

Head coach J.B. Clarke said his team had Adelphi circled on the calendar all year, but they stayed focused on what it would take to get back to the championship game.

"I give these guys a lot of credit. They didn't focus on Adelphi, up until this weekend," Clarke said before Wednesday's practice. "I think they've been mature, in that sense. It's great to play another great team, again."

The Spartans say they embrace the pressure that comes with playing for a title.

"You're faced with pressure every day. Every day you're trying to outwork someone else," Kesselring explained. "You're always competing with each other. Whether it's for spots or playing time, whatever it may be. That pressure truly is a privilege."

Clarke said the pressure extends beyond the locker room. The UT athletic department has a long tradition of championship success.

"You can't walk down the hallway without knocking into someone who's won a national championship," he joked. "Yes, there is pressure, but it's a good pressure."

Cho, who fought through a knee injury last season, said time on the sideline gave him a new perspective.

"Reminding myself every day that lacrosse is fun. Being out here with the guys, there's nothing better," he said.

Cho added the team's mental approach has to match its physical preparation heading into Sunday's game.

"If you don't have your confidence and you're lacking, you don't think you're the best one out there, you're not going to play the best," he said frankly. "Attacking every day and having that lion mentality. Being the king of the jungle."

U Tampa (21-1) and Adelphi (19-0) face each other at Scott Field in Charlottesville, VA, Sunday at 4 p.m.



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.