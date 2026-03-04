USF women's basketball cruises to special Senior Night win

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida women's basketball team closed out its home regular season schedule with a 82-36 blowout of Temple on senior night, but for senior forward Carla Brito, the night carried a meaning that went far beyond the final score.

Brito's parents made the trip from Spain to watch their daughter play at the Yuengling Center for the first time in her college career.

"It's their first time in the U.S., these last four years. It's a little crazy. Really happy to have them here," Brito said.

For years, her parents have watched from across the Atlantic, staying up through the night to catch every game online or on television.

Tampa Bay 28 Interim head coach Michele Woods-Baxter has the Bulls in the hunt for another trip to the NCAA tournament.

"Always we play, really late, for them. They always stay up," Carla explained. "They watch all the games, at home, away. I'm really, really happy to have them, because the support me."

The emotional senior night came amid a season that tested the entire program. Interim head coach Michele Woods-Baxter stepped into the role after Jose Fernandez left for the WNBA's Dallas Wings head coaching job days before the season. Despite the uncertainty, every player on the roster chose to stay.

"We all had great relationships, my whole coaching staff. We did a great job with them, and I wasn't worrying about them," Woods-Baxter said during the postgame press conference. "They're the ones that really helped bridge the gap with others about, 'Hey, we're staying. You guys came here for a reason. We're going to get to the NCAA tournament.' That's where everyone just stayed and bought in."

That shared sense of purpose has become the foundation of the Bulls' season. Senior forward L'or Mputu said the team's unity comes naturally when everyone is chasing the same goal.

"We have the same goal. That's why we love each other. Working with people with the same goal as you, it's just easy to blend," Mputu said.

For Brito, the bond runs even deeper than basketball.

"It's not even a team, it's a family. You can see that," she added.

USF is locked into the third seed in next week's AAC tournament. The Bulls (19-11, 12-5 AAC) close out the regular season Saturday with a game at Tulane (11-18, 6-11). Tip off is set for 3 p.m.



