Bulls ready for prime time bounce back

TAMPA — Thursday night, the USF football team (6-3) gets a place in the national spotlight when they host Memphis (7-2) at 8pm on ESPN.

USF head coach Brian Hartline is eager for his team to bounce back after last week's last-second loss at East Carolina. ESPN's "SportsCenter On Campus" show will call Raymond James Stadium home this week, and Hartline thinks the added buzz among the fans and his players can make a big difference.

"To have the resource of other people providing energy and being there and having our back can be powerful," Hartline said frankly. "That’s why you see it across the country in some of these big stadiums and these proud fan bases. They take true ownership in the atmosphere in some places. And we need to continue to build that here."

Veteran ESPN anchor Matt Barrie has covered these events all across the country. He says they always deliver a high-energy environment- especially for schools that don't get national publicity every week.

"We love the Thursday night package," Barrie said before Thursday's event. "Because the school’s that don’t normally get the national attention, we get to give that to them from SportsCenter through the game. And that’s what makes this SportsCenter on Campus Thursday package so great. Because schools get the spotlight to themselves that otherwise wouldn’t get it."

The Memphis game has extra-special meaning for USF linebacker Grayson Howard. Thursday's contest is the "Salute To Service" game. Howard's father, Gregory, served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years.

"He left my grandma’s house when he was 17 years old. Made a life for himself and was able to provide for me and my family. I’ve never needed anything, and he’s done a great job of instilling great qualities in me," Howard smiled. "I just want to go out there and play well for him. Being able to look up to him my whole life. One day he’ll look up to me [haha]. So, I love my dad and I’m very thankful for what he’s done for me."



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.