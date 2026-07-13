Catching Rays with Craig Kimbrel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays added an experienced and highly decorated arm to their bullpen in May with the signing of Craig Kimbrel.

Kimbrel, 38, has put together a Hall of Fame resume over the last 17 seasons.

He has locked down 440 saves in his career, which ranks fifth all-time behind Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman, Kenley Jansen and Lee Smith. He’s a nine-time All-Star, World Series champion (2018) and National League Rookie of the Year (2011).

Kyle Burger Tampa Bay 28's Kyle Burger and Rays pitcher Craig Kimbrel

Kimbrel has given so much to the game, but what has baseball given him?

Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kyle Burger grabbed a glove and played catch with Kimbrel under the Tropicana Field roof to find out.

The two had a "Catching Rays" conversation about Kimbrel’s unique pitching delivery, life on and off the field, and how his perspective of the game may have shifted as he’s gotten older.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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