ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Victor Mesa Jr. is taking full advantage of his opportunity in the outfield for the Tampa Bay Rays.

When injuries hit several Rays’ outfielders early in the season, Mesa Jr. got the call from Triple-A Durham in May. Since then, he’s played his way into an important role.

Watch Catching Rays with Victor Mesa

Catching Rays with Victor Mesa Jr.

He’s hit eight home runs in 133 at-bats and is fifth on the team with a .725 OPS.

Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kyle Burger grabbed his glove and played catch with the Mesa Jr. inside Tropicana Field.

The two had a “Catching Rays” conversation about Mesa Jr.’s Cuban roots, his famous father, and how he brings the good vibes to the Rays clubhouse with his signature handshakes.

WFTS Kyle Burger and Victor Mesa Jr.



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.