USF to play ODU at Cure Bowl in Orlando

Chris O'Meara/AP
South Florida Bulls wide receiver Keshaun Singleton celebrates after making a first down against Florida Atlantic during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
TAMPA, Fla. — University of South Florida (USF) football is set to face off against Old Dominion University (ODU) in the StaffDNA Cure Bowl on Dec. 17.

The Bulls will look to win a third straight bowl for the second time in program history at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The StaffDNA Cure Bowl is one of multiple fundraising events hosted by the Orlando Sports Foundation to support cancer research. The game will kick off at 5 p.m. on Dec. 17 and be televised on ESPN.

Tickets are available now, starting at $25. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets here.

The game marks the Bulls' tenth different bowl location as USF makes its 13th bowl appearance in program history, and is South Florida's first meeting with ODU.

