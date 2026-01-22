Construction speeds up ahead of Stadium Series

TAMPA, Fla. — After more than a decade of planning and discussions, outdoor hockey is coming to Tampa Bay in just 10 days. This morning, crews built the frame for the structure that will protect the ice from Florida's elements at Raymond James Stadium, preparing for one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

"This has got to be the best of the best," said Steve Mayer, NHL president of content & events, when asked about the quality of ice that will be laid on Ray J's field.

NHL-quality ice isn't the typical surface most people skate on at local rinks. Mayer knows his team is prepared for the challenge of creating perfect conditions in Florida's climate.

"They know how to do this. They've done it under every single condition," he added. "We're not worried about building the ice in ideal conditions."

The NHL recently held the Winter Classic in Miami. Now, it's following up with an encore performance at Raymond James Stadium. The decision to bring outdoor hockey to Florida has faced some criticism, but Mayer stands behind the choice.

"We did a game in Miami, and we heard some of those people saying, 'A Winter Classic has to be played in a winter environment.' I think it's the same people that I think one day said, 'Why in the world are we having a franchise in Florida?'" Mayer said with a laugh.

The Lightning have established themselves as an elite franchise, making Tampa Bay a natural choice for this crown jewel hockey event.

"This was about getting it here for our fans. With the explosion of community hockey here, all the young kids playing hockey now," Lightning CEO Steve Griggs said Thursday. "Where we're at as an organization is the perfect time to have an outdoor game here, now."

The Lightning's fanbase has proven its dedication, with 25,000 Bolts fans making the trip to Nashville for the Stadium Series game against the Predators in 2022. Griggs wants to reward supporters who have helped elevate the entire hockey community in Tampa Bay.

"16,000 season ticket holders. A sellout streak that's extremely successful. It's a testament to the community, and believing in what we're doing here — not only on the ice, but off the ice," Griggs said.

This year's Stadium Series game will be the 45th outdoor game in league history. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 1.



Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate.

