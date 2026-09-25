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Cubs vs. Red Sox game to be played at Tropicana Field due to severe weather: MLB

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | Sept. 25 8 a.m.
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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Major League Baseball (MLB) said the final game of the three-game series between the Chicago Cubs and the Boston Red Sox will be played in St. Petersburg.

Strong storms are expected in the northeast, prompting the game to be moved to Tropicana Field.

Boston will be the home team, MLB said.

MLB said it believed this was the sixth time in Major League Baseball history that a game was relocated to a neutral site due to weather and Tropicana Field was the site for two of those games.

First Pitch: Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3:05 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox will use the third-base dugout and will be the home team for this game.

Gates: Gates will open 90 minutes before first pitch.

Entry: Gates 1, 4, and 5 will open for entry.

More info and to purchase ticket here

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