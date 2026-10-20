`Fastball Freddy' Peralta earns ALCS MVP award after pitching the Rays into the World Series

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Freddy Peralta rode his fastball to the American League Championship Series MVP award.

Acquired by the Rays from the New York Mets before the trade deadline, Peralta turned around his season in Tampa Bay and helped his new team win its third AL pennant. Peralta was 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in three appearances, including two starts, in the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians.

“This is crazy," Peralta said. “I’m very happy to be here and grateful to be here because when I was in July, I had no idea where I was going to be. I think that this was the right place."

When Rays manager Kevin Cash announced the ALCS MVP winner on the postgame stage at Tropicana Field, he said: “Fastball Freddy.”

“His velocity was so high out of the gate, you were wondering how much he was going to be able to maintain it,” Cash said. “But I also think that might have been because of the inning that he pitched in Game 4, coming in and getting some big outs. But couldn’t be more impressed with the way he continued to take deep breaths and just make pitch after pitch for us.”

Peralta relied on his overpowering four-seamer throughout the series. He gave up one run and five hits over 5 1/3 innings Monday night in a 7-3 win. The two-time All-Star also tossed six scoreless innings in Game 2 and got two important outs in relief in Game 4.

Now, Peralta gets to face his first team in the World Series. The right-hander spent eight seasons in Milwaukee, going 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA last year. But he is eligible for free agency this fall, so the Brewers traded him to the Mets in January.

“Amazing, because Milwaukee is a team and a city that gave me the opportunity to make my dream, and also Milwaukee is going to be always in my heart," Peralta said. "But this is a time to compete ... and excited to go.”

Peralta went 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts for New York before coming to Tampa Bay in an Aug. 2 trade. He was 5-2 with a 3.25 ERA in 10 starts for the Rays and was selected the AL pitcher of the month for September.

Going back to the regular season, Peralta has made 10 straight appearances while allowing one run or fewer in all 10 as his team went 10-0 in those games.

“When I got here, everything changed," Peralta said. “I remember when I (got) to the clubhouse, we were in Colorado playing against the Rockies, and as soon as I stepped in the dugout in the first inning, I felt the vibes. I felt something different. And I think that’s why we’re here now."

Peralta credits pitching coach Kyle Snyder along with bullpen coach Jorge Moncada and bullpen catcher Charlie Valerio for his turnaround.

“They helped me a lot,” he said. “I can’t thank them enough because the way that they helped me is amazing, something I’m never going to forget in life. I’m very grateful to have people like that here, people that I never saw before and now they are part of my family.”

After celebrating with his teammates, Peralta still couldn't believe he was taking the ALCS MVP award home.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “I think I have to see it when I go home tonight and start thinking about it, because I still am in shock because I don’t believe — I believe it because it’s here and it was announced already and I talked. But I never think about it. Even in the moment, it surprised me because I thought it was going to be somebody else because there’s a lot of talent, a lot of players that did a great job. And I think it could be anybody.”

Next up is a World Series start against the Brewers. Peralta could pitch Game 2 in Milwaukee on regular four days' rest or Game 3 next Monday back at Tropicana Field.