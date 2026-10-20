ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tears, cheers, and a packed Tropicana Field marked a memorable night for Tampa Bay Rays fans as the team clinched its third American League pennant in franchise history.

For Brett Helphenstine, a fan from Punta Gorda, the moment was almost too much to take in.

Rays fans celebrate American League pennant, look ahead to World Series

“I know. I can’t help it. This is the best,” he said, fighting back tears as he celebrated the Rays’ trip to the World Series.

The Rays secured their place in the Fall Classic with three straight wins over the Cleveland Guardians, finishing the American League Championship Series in front of their home crowd.

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Fans said the team’s run was especially satisfying after a season in which many outsiders had low expectations.

“They were picked last by everybody, and they finished first,” said Gary Landsman, who attended the game with his wife, Deborah. The couple said they have supported the Rays through years of ups and downs.

The atmosphere inside Tropicana Field was part of the experience, too.

“The lights were crazy. The fans were crazy. People were taking their shirts off. It was wild,” said Kaitlinn Conley, of Bradenton, who said she decided to attend the game at the last minute with friends and her husband, a longtime Rays fan.

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For Janet Kinnell, of St. Petersburg, the team’s success has a personal meaning.

“This team — I love it. They are so special. They are real special to me. I love baseball,” she said.

Now, the Rays turn their attention to the Milwaukee Brewers and a chance to win the franchise’s first World Series title.

Landsman believes the team has what it takes to finish the job.

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“I think they’re a team of destiny,” he said. “I think they’re going to take Milwaukee in six.”

Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m.