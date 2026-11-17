TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are used to building something special on the football field. But this week, some players put their strength to work for a different kind of team.

The Bucs partnered with Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Hillsborough for their annual holiday Home Build, helping construct a new home for a local family.

For linebacker Yaya Diaby, the event is about much more than swinging a hammer. He's volunteered with Habitat for Humanity for four consecutive years, making it a tradition he looks forward to each season.

"I just love coming back. It's always a good thing to come back and help out and give a new home to a family. It always warms my heart," Diaby said.

While the annual build is typically an opportunity for rookies to get involved, Diaby returned for another year of volunteering. Players spent the day measuring, hammering and putting walls together, with mascot Captain Fear also lending a helping hand.

But the most important members of the team were the future homeowners: Brooke Latherow and her son, Kendall.

Brooke has spent much of her life prioritizing stability and opportunity for her children.

"I've been living with my parents, which I am so thankful for," Brooke said. "My son started football at the age of 4 and traveled the world going to football games. I was able to do that. Finally, I applied for Habitat for Humanity, and I got accepted. It's been great ever since I started."

Her son Kendall is also taking in the experience of watching their home come together, one piece at a time.

"It's also crazy to see our house being built little by little," Kendall said. "Not knowing what wall is going to be."

For the Buccaneers, the day offered a different kind of team-building experience.

Diaby said volunteering alongside his teammates creates trust and camaraderie that extends beyond the football field.

"It's a trust thing. Getting some laughs and knowing you have a brother doing the same thing that you're doing and you can trust each other to build something," he said.