Bucs WR Jalen McMillan to miss time with 'severely strained neck'

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan has a “severely strained neck” and will miss “some time,” likely impacting his start to the regular season.

McMillan suffered the injury in the Bucs’ second preseason game on Saturday in Pittsburgh when he fell awkwardly on the back of his head and neck while making a leaping catch.

Head coach Todd Bowles didn’t offer a timetable for McMillan’s return, but he was on the practice field wearing a neck brace.

“It’s always scary when you see a teammate go down like that,” Tampa Bay tight end Cade Otton said. ‘He’s in good spirits. I’ve been checking on him. He still has a smile on his face. He’s determined to get back as soon as he can.”

Bucs WR Jalen McMillan is on the practice field Tuesday, but appears to still be wearing a neck brace. pic.twitter.com/E5quIf2WmD — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) August 19, 2025

McMillan was a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Coming out of Washington, McMillan caught 37 passes for 461 yards and eight touchdowns.

With McMillan out and Chris Godwin on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, the Bucs will likely give rookie Emeka Egbuka a heavy workload alongside Mike Evans.

Rookie LB Nick Jackson continues strong play

Rookie linebacker Nick Jackson wears number 53, a constant reminder of his goal to make the Bucs’ 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent.

He’s had two stellar performances this preseason. Against Tennessee, he led the team with six tackles, a sack, and a one-handed interception. He added his second preseason sack on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Kyle Burger / WFTS Bucs LB Nick Jackson

Jackson knows the odds are tough for an UDFA to make the 53-man roster, but he’s certainly making a strong case.

“It’s a dream come true at the end of the day. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Jackson said. “I got to start out as a rookie minicamp invite, I got all the way here, I got to play in the stadium, in the NFL, it’s unreal. I’m thankful every day. You never know in football what play is your last play. I’m just trying to give it all to my teammates every single play.”

Jackson has plenty of college experience, playing 73 games over six years between Virginia and Iowa.

NFL teams have until August 26 to reduce their active rosters to 53 players.