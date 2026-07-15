Lightning announce 2026-27 season home opener

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the date and opponent for the 2026-2027 season home opener.

The Bolts will play the Washington Capitals on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena. In a "Mean Girls" inspired post on X, the Bolts posted a burn book with the teams, date, and time on it.

On October 3rd he asked us what day it was. It's the Bolts home opener 😊 pic.twitter.com/60v6d5kF25 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 15, 2026

The Lightning will open the season on the road against the New York Rangers on Oct. 1.