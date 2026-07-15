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Lightning announce 2026-27 season home opener

Lightning Kucherov Hart Hockey
Chris O'Meara/AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov looks on before Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Montréal Canadiens, April 19, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Lightning Kucherov Hart Hockey
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the date and opponent for the 2026-2027 season home opener.

The Bolts will play the Washington Capitals on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena. In a "Mean Girls" inspired post on X, the Bolts posted a burn book with the teams, date, and time on it.

The Lightning will open the season on the road against the New York Rangers on Oct. 1.

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