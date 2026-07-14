Rays closer Bryan Baker earns first All-Star selection in breakout season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bryan Baker has been one of the most dominant closers in Major League Baseball this season. His 25 saves rank second in baseball — and on Tuesday night, he'll take the field at the MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia for the first time in his career.

It's a milestone Baker didn't see coming.

"It's a huge shock. Not something you look forward to or expect to happen. It's probably the last thing I expected that day," Baker said.

When the news arrived, Baker wasted no time sharing it with the people closest to him.

"Mom and dad... well, I texted the wife first. Just a feeler message, you know. Just be aware of this," Baker said.

Baker credits the Rays pitching staff for helping him unlock the best season of his career.

"Just surrounded by a lot of professionals that know what they're doing. I've embraced it and tried to trust everyone around me. They seem to get us in the right spot and allow us to be the best version of ourselves," Baker said.

Baker will share the All-Star experience with Rays teammates Drew Rasmussen, Yandy Diaz, Nick Martinez and Junior Caminero. Five Rays selected for the All-Star Game marks a franchise record.

"I'll be following Ras, Cami and Yandy for the most part. Just soaking it all in. I think it will be really fun," Baker said.

Rasmussen, also making the All-Star roster, described what Baker can expect.

"It's overwhelming. It's a pretty busy two days. Your schedule is booked out from 10 a.m. to midnight. It truly is the experience of a lifetime. Excited for Bake to get to experience it for his first time," Rasmussen said.

For Baker, the trip to Philadelphia means trading in his usual All-Star Break routine.

"It will be a lot different from what I'm normally doing. I'm usually sitting on the beach for 3-4 days for the All-Star Break. It's a good sacrifice to my normal tradition. I haven't been an All-Star, even in the minor leagues. It'll all be new to me," Baker said.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.