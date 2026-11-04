Lightning fans prepare to lace up for a good cause as the annual Bolts Run returns

TAMPA, Fla. — The 26th annual Bolts Run is an opportunity for you to put a little lightning in your stride for a good cause.

Each step adds up to something much bigger than just a T-shirt or a medal. It’s a chance for the entire community, families, fitness fans, and Bolts supporters to come together to get moving and to make a real difference.

"So, this year, the race benefits Special Olympics Florida. Again, we've worked with them over the past several seasons. So, it's really great to get to work with that team and really make a difference and give kids the opportunity to play sports that maybe wouldn't be able to otherwise,” said Samantha Bell, manager of the Lightning Foundation.

“What keeps folks coming back to this one?" asked Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Andrew Kinsey.

"I think it's the impact, right, and the fun, you know, we have our competitive runners that come out, but we also have opportunities for families to come out and do a one-mile down and back, uh, version as well, so I think people enjoy the impact and, and enjoy, you know, just how scenic and beautiful the route is,” explained Bell.

The race kicks off Saturday, November 7, at Benchmark International Arena at 7:30 a.m.

Bolts Run is sold out, but you can still come out and cheer on the walkers and runners.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.