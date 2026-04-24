Lightning look to take series lead in Game 3 against Canadiens in Round 1 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. — Following Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime win, the Lightning improved to 14-8 all-time in Game 2's on home ice and 25-15 in Game 2’s overall.

Tampa Bay is 10-1 in series that start at home and are tied 1-1. The Bolts are 14-7 all-time in road Game Three’s.

Lightning forward Brandon Hagel has three goals in the first two games of the series. Nikita Kucherov snapped his 16-game playoff goal drought by tallying the game-tying score in game two.

Tampa Bay Lightning

vs.

Montreal Canadiens

Eastern Conference Playoffs – Game 3

When: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

Where: Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada

Watch Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. Game 3 coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens Round 1 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule Watch on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 GAME 1 | April 19 F/OT GAME 2 | April 21 7 p.m. F/OT Montreal 4 Montreal 2 Tampa Bay 3 Tampa Bay 3 GAME 3 | April 24 7 p.m. F/OT GAME 4 | April 26 7 p.m. Tampa Bay 3 Tampa Bay Montreal 2 Montreal GAME 5 (if necessary) | April 29 TBD GAME 6 (if necessary) | May 1 TBD Montreal Tampa Bay Tampa Bay Montreal Game 7 (if necessary) | May 3 TBD Montreal Tampa Bay