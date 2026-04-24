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Lightning look to take series lead in Game 3 against Canadiens in Round 1 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

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WFTS
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Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Following Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime win, the Lightning improved to 14-8 all-time in Game 2's on home ice and 25-15 in Game 2’s overall.

Tampa Bay is 10-1 in series that start at home and are tied 1-1. The Bolts are 14-7 all-time in road Game Three’s.

Lightning forward Brandon Hagel has three goals in the first two games of the series. Nikita Kucherov snapped his 16-game playoff goal drought by tallying the game-tying score in game two.

Tampa Bay Lightning

vs.

Montreal Canadiens

Eastern Conference Playoffs – Game 3

When: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

Where: Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada

Watch Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. Game 3 coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens

Round 1 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule

Watch on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66

GAME 1 | April 19F/OTGAME 2 | April 21 7 p.m.F/OT
Montreal4Montreal2
Tampa Bay3Tampa Bay3
GAME 3 | April 24 7 p.m. F/OTGAME 4 | April 26 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay3Tampa Bay
Montreal2Montreal
GAME 5 (if necessary) | April 29 TBDGAME 6 (if necessary) | May 1 TBD
MontrealTampa Bay
Tampa BayMontreal
Game 7 (if necessary) | May 3 TBD
Montreal
Tampa Bay

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Pete over unrecorded water pipelines

An Odessa man lost his legal battle against the city of St. Petersburg today after a jury ruled that two massive water mains buried under his property can remain.

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Petersburg over unrecorded water pipelines

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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