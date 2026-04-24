Lightning look to take series lead in Game 3 against Canadiens in Round 1 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. — Following Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime win, the Lightning improved to 14-8 all-time in Game 2's on home ice and 25-15 in Game 2’s overall.
Tampa Bay is 10-1 in series that start at home and are tied 1-1. The Bolts are 14-7 all-time in road Game Three’s.
Lightning forward Brandon Hagel has three goals in the first two games of the series. Nikita Kucherov snapped his 16-game playoff goal drought by tallying the game-tying score in game two.
Tampa Bay Lightning
vs.
Montreal Canadiens
Eastern Conference Playoffs – Game 3
When: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m.
Where: Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada
Watch Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. Game 3 coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens
Round 1 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule
Watch on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66
|GAME 1 | April 19
|F/OT
|GAME 2 | April 21 7 p.m.
|F/OT
|Montreal
|4
|Montreal
|2
|Tampa Bay
|3
|Tampa Bay
|3
|GAME 3 | April 24 7 p.m. F/OT
|GAME 4 | April 26 7 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|3
|Tampa Bay
|Montreal
|2
|Montreal
|GAME 5 (if necessary) | April 29 TBD
|GAME 6 (if necessary) | May 1 TBD
|Montreal
|Tampa Bay
|Tampa Bay
|Montreal
|Game 7 (if necessary) | May 3 TBD
|Montreal
|Tampa Bay
Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Pete over unrecorded water pipelines
An Odessa man lost his legal battle against the city of St. Petersburg today after a jury ruled that two massive water mains buried under his property can remain.