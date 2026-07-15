Tampa Bay Lightning to host youth training camps

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will host multiple youth training camps in 2026 for players of all skill levels to practice ice hockey.
- Goalies Only Summer Camp
- When: Aug. 3 - Aug. 5
- Where: Power Pole Arena
- Price: $550
- Click here to register
- Thanksgiving Training Camp
- When: Nov. 23 - Nov. 25
- Where: TGH Ice Plex
- Price: Skaters $375/Goalies $325
- Click here to register
- Girls Only Thanksgiving Training Camp
- When: Nov. 23 - Nov. 25
- Where: TGH Ice Plex
- Price: Skaters $375/Goalies $325
- Click here to register
For more information on training camps and the Lightning's community and hockey development programs, visit here.
Family and community honor the life of 8-year-old girl killed in accident
Paisley Skye Fratianni-Rollins died after an accident on a UTV.
Family and community honor the life of 8-year-old girl killed in accident