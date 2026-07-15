Tampa Bay Lightning to host youth training camps

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will host multiple youth training camps in 2026 for players of all skill levels to practice ice hockey.

Goalies Only Summer Camp

When: Aug. 3 - Aug. 5 Where: Power Pole Arena Price: $550 Click here to register

Thanksgiving Training Camp

When: Nov. 23 - Nov. 25 Where: TGH Ice Plex Price: Skaters $375/Goalies $325 Click here to register

Girls Only Thanksgiving Training Camp

When: Nov. 23 - Nov. 25 Where: TGH Ice Plex Price: Skaters $375/Goalies $325 Click here to register



For more information on training camps and the Lightning's community and hockey development programs, visit here.