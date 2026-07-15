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Tampa Bay Lightning to host youth training camps

Tampa Bay Lightning
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will host multiple youth training camps in 2026 for players of all skill levels to practice ice hockey.

  • Goalies Only Summer Camp
  • Thanksgiving Training Camp
  • Girls Only Thanksgiving Training Camp

For more information on training camps and the Lightning's community and hockey development programs, visit here.

Family and community honor the life of 8-year-old girl killed in accident

Paisley Skye Fratianni-Rollins died after an accident on a UTV.

Family and community honor the life of 8-year-old girl killed in accident

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