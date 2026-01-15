Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
All they do is win: Lightning extend their winning streak to 11 games

Lightning extend their winning streak to 11 games. Kevin and Kyle break down what’s worked and discuss the latest on the upcoming Stadium Series.
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning extend their winning streak to 11 games. Kevin Lewis and Kyle Burger break down what’s worked and discuss the latest on the upcoming Stadium Series.

Kevin & Kyle recap the Lightning’s win vs. Pittsburgh, extending their winning streak to a franchise-high 11 games

NHL leaders unveil their process for putting ice down at Raymond James Stadium while Kevin & Kyle discuss live music at the annual Winter classic games

A Lightning super-fan shows off her home in Bradenton which has been transformed into a hockey Heaven

Lightning HC John Cooper on his 600th career win, Kevin & Kyle look at the games ahead

