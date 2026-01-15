All they do is win: Lightning extend their winning streak to 11 games

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning extend their winning streak to 11 games. Kevin Lewis and Kyle Burger break down what’s worked and discuss the latest on the upcoming Stadium Series.

Bolts keep winning streak alive

Bolts keep winning streak alive

Kevin & Kyle recap the Lightning’s win vs. Pittsburgh, extending their winning streak to a franchise-high 11 games

Preparing for Stadium Series in Tampa

Preparing for stadium series in Tampa

NHL leaders unveil their process for putting ice down at Raymond James Stadium while Kevin & Kyle discuss live music at the annual Winter classic games

Lightning super-fan in Bradenton

Lightning super-fan in Bradenton

A Lightning super-fan shows off her home in Bradenton which has been transformed into a hockey Heaven

Cooper wins 600th and looking ahead to next week

Cooper wins 600th and looking ahead to next week

Lightning HC John Cooper on his 600th career win, Kevin & Kyle look at the games ahead