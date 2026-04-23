TAMPA, Fla. — The Bolts bounce back after losing the opening game of the playoffs. Tampa Bay 28 sports anchors Kevin Lewis and Kyle Burger break down the keys to victory in Game 2, Brandon Hagel’s big impact and what it’s going to take for the team to advance to the next round.

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Bolts bounce back after losing opening game of playoffs



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.