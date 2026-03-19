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Bolts get back to their winning ways with the Playoffs just around the corner

Kevin and Kyle break down what’s driving them to success, plus learn about Yanni Gourde’s secret DIY skills &amp; meet one of the Bolts biggest superfans.
The Lightning get back to their winning ways with the Playoffs just around the corner
Thunder zone 3-19
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TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning get back to their winning ways with the Playoffs just around the corner.

Tampa Bay 28 Sports anchors Kevin Lewis Kyle Burger break down what’s driving them to success, plus learn about Yanni Gourde’s secret DIY skills & meet one of the Bolts biggest superfans

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The Lightning get back to their winning ways with the Playoffs just around the corner


Share Your Story with Kevin

Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.
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Share Your Story with Kyle Burger

For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.
Contact Kyle Burger

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Execution in Denise Amber Lee case marks end of chapter, lasting changes to 911 system

The man convicted of kidnapping and murdering Denise Amber Lee in 2008 was executed on Tuesday, marking a long-awaited moment for her family and closing a chapter in a case that changed how 911 calls are handled across Florida.

Execution of Denise Amber Lee’s killer marks closure in case that reformed 911

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