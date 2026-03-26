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Bolts heat up as team continues its final push for the playoffs

As the Lightning continue their final push for the playoffs, Sports anchors Kevin Lewis and Kyle Burger discuss what’s been working during their recent spell of success.
Bolts heat up as team continues its final push for the playoffs
Bolts heat up as team continues its final push for the playoffs
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TAMPA, Fla. — As the Lightning continue their final push for the playoffs, Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchors Kevin Lewis and Kyle Burger discuss what’s been working during their recent spell of success. Plus, we meet another superfan who eats, sleeps, and breathes Bolts and learn more about the artist who created the team’s latest special jersey.

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Bolts heat up as team continues its final push for the playoffs


Share Your Story with Kevin

Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.
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Share Your Story with Kyle Burger

For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.
Contact Kyle Burger

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